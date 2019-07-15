Giannis Antetokounmpo is the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player. He’s 24 years old, his Bucks won 60 games last season, and Kawhi Leonard just left the Eastern Conference to play for the Clippers. Things are going pretty great for Giannis and his basketball career, so I don’t think he will mind too much if I point out that he is really lousy at hitting a baseball. Look at this baby crap:

To be fair, Giannis says this day with the vile Yankees was apparently his first time ever touching a baseball, which he described as surprisingly heavy:

Actually baseballs are not heavy at all, but certainly Aaron Judge does make them seem puny and insignificant when he smashes them into orbit. It’s always fascinating to be reminded that you can be among the best in the world at one complicated and physically demanding sport, and be completely and utterly hopeless at another one.