It’s conventional wisdom that building a good football team requires the acquisition of a great left tackle. This is the rule the New York Giants were attempting to follow in 2015, when they used the ninth overall pick in the draft on University of Miami left tackle Ereck Flowers. The player picked right after him was Todd Gurley. Today, the Giants announced that they have released Flowers.



Flowers’s tenure with the Giants was an unmitigated disaster. He struggled mightily during his first three years in the league, committing penalties and getting beat by rushers at an alarming rate. The Giants hoped he would improve this season after a move to right tackle, but all he did in the first three games, after which he was benched, is add to his lowlight reel.

The Giants initially tried to trade Flowers, but opted to cut him after no deals materialized. If any team is looking to sign arguably the worst tackle in football, Flowers is available.