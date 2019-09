Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

A preface to this highlight: Jameis Winston’s fumble here was ruled an incompletion on replay, so it didn’t matter that Jabrill Peppers pushed down Alec Ogletree when he was running down the field with only green grass in front of him? But why did Jabrill Peppers tackle Alec Ogletree??

Ogletree slowed down at the end of the play; he is questionable to return with a hamstring injury. Count on the 2019 New York Giants to be the team that tackles its own player running for a touchdown.