Photo: Andy Lyons (Getty)

The Giants drafted Daniel Jones at No. 6 overall because they were horny for him, and they want you to be horny for him, too. Do try to contain yourself as you watch this hype reel:

That right there is 43 seconds of swing passes hitting mostly stationary targets in the hands with no defense. And not one of those pass catchers dropped any of those dimes. Is it warm in here?