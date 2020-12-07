Giants still bad but not trash, Sean Payton treats DCs like children, and Goff plays like an NFL quarterback

After a wild Week 12 left us watching Wednesday afternoon football due to COVID-19, Week 13 gave us a return to normalcy, at least the 2020 version of it.



So, let’s take a look at the main storylines Week 13 had to give us.

Giants vs Seahawks

Image : Getty Images

This was one of the biggest games of the day on Sunday.The Giants went into Seattle and beat Russell Wilson and the Seahawks by limiting them to only 12 points.

New York’s defense completely showed out. They made huge plays in clutch moments to help give their team the win. They sacked Wilson five times and forced him into an interception.



Giants backup quarterback Colt McCoy played well enough in Daniel Jones’ absence to get the win.



Earlier in the season, the Giants looked like they had more trash in their organization than a New York City sidewalk. But now they’ve won four straight games and the defense looks more turnt than a college kid after drinking 10 Henny shots.



If the Giants can keep up this level of play on defense, and Jones can get healthy and play good football, they might be able to hold on to this division and play respectably in a wildcard playoff game.



Saints vs Falcons

Image : Getty Images

The fact that Taysom Hill is 3-0 as a starting quarterback in the NFL is baffling to me on many levels.



Firstly, is the answer to all of our problems in this world just starting a “tight end” at QB?



If that’s the case then let’s get Hayden Hurst some reps for Atlanta, cause Matthew Ryan has made the parakeets about as stale as Quaker Oatmeal.



Secondly, is Sean Payton just that much smarter than everyone else in the league?



How do you have a player behind center as limited as Hill and he’s still finding ways for his team to score?



Please make it make sense. Hill threw his first touchdown pass as a starter yesterday. I don’t understand how every week these defensive coordinators are being treated like a grandpa playing madden for the first time.



Payton is just manipulating the game on a different level and these other defensive coordinators are just getting finessed worse than a gullible rich kid on Bourbon Street.



Rams vs Cardinals

Image : Getty Images

The Rams desperately needed to win this game to try to claim control of the NFC West and they certainly played like it on Sunday.



It’s a hard task to stop a human roadrunner with a rocket arm like Kyle Murray but the Rams defense held him in check for most of the game and limited his ability to make explosive plays.



Jared Goff had an efficient day for the Rams throwing for 351 yards and the offense was able to establish a consistent run game.



It’s always nice to see Goff not look like a character from Parks and Rec on the field from time to time and actually play like an NFL quarterback.



The Cardinals who were in a great position to take sole control of first place in the division a few weeks ago are now gasping for air like a smoker with asthma running wind sprints.



The explosive duo of Murray and DeAndre Hopkins need to get it together if they want to claim a wild card spot in the NFC.

