The in-stadium experience is what makes going to sporting events fun. The energy that radiates from other fans of your favorite team, the mascot’s antics, and fan interaction through graphics on the jumbotron and the in-stadium camera crew make attending a live sporting event an unforgettable experience. The music played in the stadium can have a major effect on the experience as well.



Everyone knows the big, traditional sports anthems like Rock and Roll: Parts 1 & 2 and We Will Rock You that get the fans up and moving. But when a stadium DJ starts getting creative with what they play over the speakers, it can be hysterical and add that much more to the in-stadium experience. That’s exactly what the Seattle Kraken DJ did last night.

Less than 10 minutes into the first period of their bout with the Vegas Golden Knights, Seattle defenseman Jamie Oleksiak dropped gloves with Vegas right winger Keegan Kolesar . Any normal stadium DJ would simply let the fight play out and let the cheers of the fans echo throughout the arena. After the fight is finished, maybe they’d play something to get the fans going once again. The Kraken DJ went above and beyond though. As soon as the fight started, they played the theme song to “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”

It was a masterful showcase of music choice. You just know the DJ had that song in their back pocket for exactly this moment. They waited and waited for the first fight to happen at Climate Pledge Arena since the Oscars and when it finally happened, they were ready!

Of course, the song is in reference to Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock across the face at the Oscars last Sunday after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife’s alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder that causes the host to lose their hair. If you hadn’t heard about that happening, please get out from under that rock where you’ve been living.

This wasn’t the first fight there had been in a Kraken game since the Oscars either. However, that fight happened in Los Angeles. You’d expect the Crypto.com Arena DJ to be the one to play the Fresh Prince theme during the fight seeing as how the Oscars were held in LA, Bel Air is in LA, and the game was three nights ago, just one night after the Oscars, but that’s what separates the average stadium DJs from the great ones. That fight, which featured the Kings’ Sean Durzi and the Kraken’s Vince Dunn, had no music over it. Like I said earlier, that’s fine. That’s expected, but clearly, the Kings’ in-arena DJ missed his opportunity.

The Kraken’s next game is tomorrow. It will be the team’s second-straight game at home against Vegas. If we’re lucky, we’ll have another fight break out and if the Kraken DJ is as good as they seem, perhaps they’ll have Will Smith’s sample of Grover Washington Jr.’s Just the Two of Us at the ready.

