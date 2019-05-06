Allan McGregor, goalkeeper for Scottish Premiership club Rangers, displayed some truly astounding audacity in a match against Hibernian this weekend. Not only did he sneakily jump up and kick a Hibs player in the back in response to a minor annoyance, and not only did he fall on the ground clutching his ankle to try and pretend that he was the one hurt in the clash, but he capped it all off by indignantly protesting his deserved red card as if he’d done nothing wrong:

McGregor should be a shoo-in for a podium spot at the next Fallon d’Floor awards.