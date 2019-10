It’s hard to find an angrier person than a professional golfer who has just had his concentration broken by a loud noise in the middle of his backswing. But thanks to Tyrrell Hatton and his fiancée, we now have the formula for distracting a golfer without eliciting a tantrum. All you need is a portable toilet and someone the golfer loves.



Great work by the camera man, who executed that pan and zoom right at the moment when her shame was peaking.