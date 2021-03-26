Grand Canyon’s Oscar Frayer killed in California wreck days after dream run to NCAA Tourney appearance

Oscar Frayer, just 23, died tragically days after making the NCAA Tournament. Image : Getty Images

Oscar Frayer was just in the NCAA Tournament last week, scoring eight points with five assists and three rebounds for 15th-seeded Grand Canyon as the Antelopes made a respectable March Madness debut, but could not keep up with Iowa, losing 86-74 on Saturday.



Advertisement

On Tuesday, Frayer was on his way home to visit family when he, his sister Andrea Moore, and a person who has not yet been identified by the San Joaquin County coroner, died in a fiery crash on Interstate 5 just north of Stockton, Calif., as the SUV that Frayer was in went out of control, hitting a highway patrol car that was assisting a disabled tractor-trailer. Officials have not yet said who was driving. The two officers who were injured in the crash are, thankfully, expected to recover, although the California Highway Patrol said “both will have a long road to recovery.”

A shot from California Highway Patrol of the wreckage. Screenshot : CHP

Grand Canyon University posted a memorial video for Frayer that highlighted his cheerful and energetic personality, and showed what an experience he had with his team as they traveled to Indianapolis for March Madness.

Frayer, who was 23, completed his studies at Grand Canyon and was set to participate in commencement next month to receive his degree in communications.