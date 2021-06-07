Greg Olsen’s son, T.J., shares ‘thank you’ message with supporters after son’s heart transplant

Greg Olsen shared a “thank you” message from his son, T.J, (above), who underwent heart transplant surgery over the weekend.

A few weeks ago, former NFL tight end Greg Olsen outlined a nightmarish scenario for any parent. After eight years of life with a heart condition, Olsen’s son, T.J., had a heart that was “reaching its end.” Olsen added that the next step could be a heart transplant.



On Friday, the family, fortunately, found a donor. Hours later, the boy underwent a successful heart transplant. “TJ will be sedated for a few days but his road to recovery has begun,” his father tweeted after the surgery.

This morning, T.J. was feeling good enough to send a video message to his family, friends, and supporters.

“Hi everybody! Thank you for thinking of me, thank you for praying with me,” the boy said from his hospital bed. “We love you guys!”

Throughout this entire process, there has been an outpouring of support for T.J.

Before T.J. turned 3 years old, he had three open-heart surgeries. And the resilience this kid still has is nothing short of extraordinary.

Of course, another statement Greg Olsen made was directed towards the family that donated the heart. In a post on Twitter, he wrote “We also want to ask that everyone takes a second to pray for our donor family. Their selflessness during a tragic time gave our boy a chance at life. We don’t know who they are, but we will forever be grateful for every day we get to have with TJ.”