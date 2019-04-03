Screenshot: YouTube

Spurs head coach and noted curmudgeon Gregg Popovich must’ve had someplace else he needed to be Wednesday night. At the 10:57 mark of the first quarter of his team’s game against the Denver Nuggets—just 63 seconds after tipoff—Popovich was hit with a double-technical and ejected.



Referees Mark Ayotte and David Guthrie assessed the technicals after a Spurs timeout following a Jamal Murray dunk, during a commercial break in the broadcast. It may have been the quickest ejection of a coach in NBA history:

This is the second time old man Popovich has been bounced in San Antonio’s last three games, after he lost his mind at officials in Sunday’s loss to the Kings. That time he at least stuck it out until the third quarter! On the other hand, by getting his ejection out of the way early Wednesday night he spared himself a lot of misery—the Nuggets led wire to wire, and by as many as 30 points, and held the Spurs to a season-low 85 points. Who the hell wants to watch that mess? Clearly the right move.