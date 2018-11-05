White people are regularly getting out of hand at horse racing events, and things were no different Saturday at the Breeders’ Cup. A 24-year-old Kentucky man named Michael Wells-Rody was arrested at Churchill Downs for sneaking into a restricted area, jumping on a horse, and trying to ride it out onto the track. He was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

From the Lexington Herald-Leader:



Kentucky State Police said in an arrest citation that Michael Wells-Rody, 24, “was manifestly under the influence of alcoholic beverages” when he “snuck into a restricted area he was not authorized to be in” and took off on a horse.

He made it out of the tunnel area and “into the track entrance,” police said in the citation.

“When asked to leave the horse and the area, the subject became loud and disorderly by causing an alarm to Churchill staff members,” the citation states.