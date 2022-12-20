We may earn a commission from links on this page.

WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan said he fought off a home intruder earlier this month .



The inaugural Royal Rumble winner told Wrestling Inc. that a man in his mid-20s tried to enter through the front door of his South Carolina home around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Duggan, whose wife Debra was also home during the incident , told the site that he took the man down and held him at gunpoint with a .44 caliber handgun.

Advertisement

According to the former 2x4- wielding grappler, the unnamed intruder was trying to escape a separate matter — a llegedly , the man knocked on several doors before jumping the Duggans’ fence and entering through the unlocked door.

Duggan said that he heard yelling around his neighborhood, so he turned his Christmas lights off and told the intruder — who supposedly relayed to Duggan that someone nearby was after him, trying to kill him — to be quiet.

In response, Duggan told the site he kept his gun on his lap and his hand on the intruder’s back until the police arrived.



Advertisement

“Thank God we didn’t shoot him,” Duggan told Wrestling Inc.

Duggan, 68, is currently on a WWE Legends contract. Despite his popularity, he never held a title in the fed, though he was a U.S. and World Television champ in rival WCW.