Golf

It's all in the hips: Happy Gilmore will golf at Ball State

There's an Indiana high schooler who shares a name with the popular Adam Sandler character

ByDeadspin Staff
Image for article titled It&#39;s all in the hips: Happy Gilmore will golf at Ball State
Photo: Getty Images

Maybe there will be a sequel? Indiana high school golfer Happy Gilmore — who shares his name with the titular character of the 1996 Adam Sandler film — will be continuing his career on the links at Ball State.

This Gilmore’s first name is actually Landon, but earned the moniker “Happy” when he started playing tournaments at a young age. He apparently hasn’t ever played hockey, however.

USA Today reported that Gilmore, a rising senior at Bloomington South High School, shot 66 at a U.S. Junior Amateur qualifier recently, and is ranked nationally.

He finished tied for seventh at the Indiana high school boys golf state tournament, according to USA Today. Gilmore, 17, won his regional the week before.

Gilmore was the 2020 Hurricane Junior Tour player of the year, and last year’s Indiana State Junior runner-up, according to Golf Channel.

“... It’d be hard for me to sit here and say it hasn’t [inspired me],” Gilmore said of the nickname. “It’s definitely helped me publicity-wise.”

“When I saw that Adam Sandler retweeted my tweet, my little heart kind of fell apart there,” Gilmore added.