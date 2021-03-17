Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Feast your eyes on some really cool, and really ugly, green uniforms

Any Team That Does Not Actually Wear Green

Image : Getty Images

It’s fun when Jonathan Toews takes to the ice for St. Patrick’s Day in a green jersey, but you’ll note that when Chicago actually plays games on the holiday, they still switch to their regular red sweaters. These things are purely made for marketing purposes, and if you have one, well, you’re a sucker, but sure, go ahead and wear it on the one day it’s appropriate. You look like a complete dumbass on May 22 in the bleachers at Wrigley.