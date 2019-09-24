Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: ESPN

In what is absolutely not a metaphor for Jay Gruden’s coaching and [gestures vaguely at Washington’s routine ascendance to new frontiers of dysfunction], the Monday Night Football broadcast caught a team employee on Washington’s sideline stirring a cooler full of Gatorade with what appears to be a plastic bag of styrofoam cups.



Advertisement

I can only assume that when this nice man presented Dan Snyder with several options for sideline spoons at the season’s beginning, he was told the utensils budget had been reallocated toward yacht fleet expansion and Case Keenum hype video production.

Anyway, the Bears won 31-15.