Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

The Ducks QB remains at the No. 5 spot in these rankings, just barely ahead of a few guys outside the top five. Oregon had a tough loss to Washington a few weeks back, all but ending any CFP hopes. However, the signal-caller still had an incredible year in Eugene.

Nix has thrown for 3,062 yards and 25 touchdowns, and has an incredible 14 touchdowns on the ground, the most among all quarterbacks. If he leads the Ducks to victory against their rival Beavers, they’ll have one final game on the national stage in the Pac-12 Championship against USC (more on their guy later).