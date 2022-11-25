We’ve reached rivalry week of the college football season. Just one game remains before conference championships, so it’s now or never for the top teams in the nation. In less than two weeks, the Heisman finalists will be announced, and just a few days after that, we’ll have our winner. So with one (or two at most) games left in everyone’s season, this Saturday is the time to separate yourself as the Heisman winner. Here are the top five candidates going into the last week of most teams’ regular seasons.
2 / 7
Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
The Ducks QB remains at the No. 5 spot in these rankings, just barely ahead of a few guys outside the top five. Oregon had a tough loss to Washington a few weeks back, all but ending any CFP hopes. However, the signal-caller still had an incredible year in Eugene.
Nix has thrown for 3,062 yards and 25 touchdowns, and has an incredible 14 touchdowns on the ground, the most among all quarterbacks. If he leads the Ducks to victory against their rival Beavers, they’ll have one final game on the national stage in the Pac-12 Championship against USC (more on their guy later).
3 / 7
Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
Drake Maye had a disappointing week this past Saturday in a loss against Georgia Tech, but that doesn’t take away from the dominant year he’s put together for the Tar Heels. Maye has thrown for 3,614 yards, and 34 touchdowns, against four interceptions. He’s compiled another 597 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Maye and the Tar Heels host their rivals NC State this week, before a conference championship game against No. 8 Clemson.
4 / 7
Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
Blake Corum has had a sensational year as the heart and soul of the third-ranked Michigan Wolverine offense. He’s rushed for 1,457 yards and 18 touchdowns, and is a big reason the Wolverines have a top-10-ranked scoring offense. Michigan has a huge matchup against Ohio State this weekend, in what is surely the biggest game of rivalry week. All eyes will be on them this weekend, so Corum will have a real chance to make a case for his Heisman campaign.
5 / 7
CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State
CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State
On the flip side of that Michigan/Ohio State game, all eyes will be on Buckeyes QB CJ Stroud. The signal-caller has spent his fair share of time at the top of the Heisman leaderboards, and for great reason. He’s thrown for 2,991 yards, and 35 touchdowns, against four interceptions this season. One more big performance on the national stage could catapult him to the top of the rankings, and lock his team into the CFP. Stroud is likely to leave for the NFL Draft this offseason, but he’d love to go with Heisman in tow.
6 / 7
Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Caleb Williams, QB, USC
The Heisman trophy is officially Caleb Williams’ to lose. After his 503-yard, three-touchdown performance at the Rose Bowl — by far the Trojans’ biggest win of the season — the recently-turned 20-year-old is now the frontrunner for the most prestigious award in College Football. On the year, Williams has thrown for 3,480, 33 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He’s added another 316 yards and seven scores on the ground, and has his Trojans in great shape to make their first-ever College Football Playoff if they win out. Not bad for a team that went 4-8 last season.
7 / 7