Opening Day is here again, and you know what that means: hot dogs, dingers, the smell of the freshly mowed grass, and also the experience of standing in a line for 45 minutes because overdramatic security measures and some pointless new technology means that fans are slowly being let into the ballpark one at a time.

Across the country, MLB teams struggled mightily to handle ticketholders as they tried to get in to watch games. Why was that? According to a source at the Phillies game, one security guard said that teams’ move to paperless tickets were to blame, as fans would get to the front of the line, attempt to use the official app that contained their tickets, and then watch helplessly as the app would fail.

Crash-happy apps make for a good villain, and that story makes a lot of sense, but whatever the reason seemingly every ballpark in the country was struggling as the season began. The images from outside these ballparks look frustrating as hell. Here’s a glance around the league:

Minnesota:

Photo: Hannah Foslien (Getty)

Philadelphia:

Photo: Tom Dougherty

Cincinnati:

Photo: John Minchillo (AP)

Texas:

Washington:

It’d be cool if a billion-dollar industry could figure out how to keep this from happening.

