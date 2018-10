The Lions beat the Packers today, 31-23. They got a bit of help from the Packers’ kicker, Mason Crosby, who missed five kicks that could’ve totaled 13 points.

He missed a 41-yarder in the first quarter. He missed kicks of 42 and 38 in the second quarter. He missed an extra point in the third quarter. And he missed a 56-yarder in the fourth.

He did, however, hit a 41-yard field goal with seven seconds left in the game.