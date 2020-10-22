Here are the NBA players who made the most money this year

6. Kyrie Irving

Image : ( Getty Images )

Total Earnings: $51.7 million



2019-20 Salary: $31.7 million

Endorsement Earnings: $20 million

Contract Remaining: 3 years, $104.7 million

Endorsements: Panini, 2K Sports, Foot Locker, Nike, Pepsi, General Mills, Aleve. Irving also has partial ownership of the fictional character of Uncle Drew, which he has played in commercials, as well as a feature film that grossed $47 million.

Irving will always be known for hitting one of the biggest shots in NBA Finals history, when he sank a sidestep three against the Warriors in 2016. He has been ridiculed in the past for comments that have made no sense whatsoever, but no one can deny that he is one of the craftiest players to ever set foot on a basketball court. In Brooklyn, Irving will have the chance to prove himself again with Kevin Durant by his side.