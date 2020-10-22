Here are the NBA players who made the most money this year

It’s no secret that the players in the NBA rack up bands during their careers. So, we decided to take a look at which players in the league have been stacking the most cash this year. Here are the top ten, as calculated by players’ 2019-20 salaries and endorsement pay.
10. Damian Lillard
Total Earnings: $43.8 million
2019-20 Salary: $29.8 million
Endorsement Earnings: $14 million
Contract Remaining: 5 years, $227.6 million
Endorsements: Adidas, Powerade, Spalding, Panini, Foot Locker, JBL, Biofreeze, Moda Health, Hulu
Lillard is one of the best guards in the game today. He willed the Trailblazers to the playoffs almost single-handedly, and will be looking to finally get Portland over the hump and to a championship in 2021. Lillard is set to rack up nearly $230 million over the next five years with the Blazers.
9. Giannis Antetokounmpo
Total Earnings: $45.8 million
2019-20 Salary: $25.8 million
Endorsement Earnings: $20 million
Contract Remaining: 1 year, $27.5 million
Endorsements: Nike, Hulu, T-Mobile, JBL, 2K Sports
The back-to-back MVP has quickly become one of LeBron James’ top challengers for the crown of best player in the world. He has led the Bucks to consecutive No. 1 seeds in the East, before falling short in the playoffs both years. This upcoming season he’ll be looking to bounce back after nearly getting swept by Jimmy Butler and the Heat. Giannis will be due for a huge deal after this season. Once his contract expires, it will be interesting to see if the star stays in Milwaukee or decides to chance a ring elsewhere.
8. Chris Paul
Total Earnings: $46.5 million
2019-20 Salary: $38.5 million
Endorsement Earnings: $8 million
Contract Remaining: 2 years, $85.5 million
Endorsements: Nike (Jordan Brand), Panini, Spalding, State Farm, and Walt Disney
Paul had a resurgence in Oklahoma City this past season. He made an All-Star team and almost led the Thunder past the Rockets in what would have been a major playoff upset. Paul is in the twilight stages of his NBA career but he continues to show value, on the court and his bank account. Paul has more than $85 million to collect before his contract expires in 2022.
7. Klay Thompson
Total Earnings: $47.7 million
2019-20 Salary: $32.7 million
Endorsement Earnings: $15 million
Contract Remaining: 4 years, $157.2 million
Endorsements: Kaiser Permanente, Activision Blizzard, Tissot, Fanatics, Anta Sports Products, Nerf
Thompson is one of the best shooters to ever play the game. He is also a versatile two-way player and has found a niche in Golden State alongside fellow future Hall of Famers like Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Kevin Durant. Thompson will return to the court next year after an ACL tear in the 2019 NBA Finals sidelined him all of last season.
6. Kyrie Irving
Total Earnings: $51.7 million
2019-20 Salary: $31.7 million
Endorsement Earnings: $20 million
Contract Remaining: 3 years, $104.7 million
Endorsements: Panini, 2K Sports, Foot Locker, Nike, Pepsi, General Mills, Aleve. Irving also has partial ownership of the fictional character of Uncle Drew, which he has played in commercials, as well as a feature film that grossed $47 million.
Irving will always be known for hitting one of the biggest shots in NBA Finals history, when he sank a sidestep three against the Warriors in 2016. He has been ridiculed in the past for comments that have made no sense whatsoever, but no one can deny that he is one of the craftiest players to ever set foot on a basketball court. In Brooklyn, Irving will have the chance to prove himself again with Kevin Durant by his side.
5. James Harden
Total Earnings: $55.2 million
2019-20 Salary: $38.2 million
Endorsement Earnings: $17 million
Contract Remaining: 3 years, $132.9 million
Endorsements: BodyArmor, Adidas, Electronic Arts, State Farm
The Beard is arguably the best pure scorer in the league today. Though his style of play is certainly unique, Harden is often criticized as a ball hog and extreme flopper. Even with haters trolling him, the former MVP will be remembered as one of the most prolific scorers of all time. If Harden ever captures a championship in Houston, he will forever alter the perception of his career and likely add some cash to his bank account in the process.
4. Russell Westbrook
Total Earnings: $56.5 million
2019-20 Salary: $38.5 million
Endorsement Earnings: $18 million
Contract Remaining: 3 years, $132.6 million
Endorsements: Nike (Jordan Brand), PepsiCo, Samsung, True Religion
Westbrook is one of the hardest playing athletes in all of sports, and his production in Oklahoma City established him as a perennial superstar. While his playing style can be erratic at times, there are only a few players in NBA history capable of putting up numbers rivaling Westbrook. He hopes to lead Houston deeper into the playoffs as the organization searches for a new GM in the wake of Daryl Morey’s departure.
3. Kevin Durant
Total Earnings: $73.5
2019-20 Salary: $38.2 million
Endorsement Earnings: $35 million
Contract Remaining: 3 years, $127 million
Endorsements: Nike, Alaska Airlines, Google. Media deals with Apple, ESPN, and YouTube. Investments in Postmates, Lime, and Rubrik. Owns the holding company 35 Ventures.
Durant is one of the most polarizing players in basketball, but his talent is undeniable. He’s the most-skilled seven-footer to ever pick up the rock, and in the conversation of best scorer the NBA has ever seen. He will be returning to the court for the Nets this season after missing a full year recovering from an Achilles rupture in the 2019 NBA Finals.
2. Steph Curry
Total Earnings: $85.2 million
2019-20 Salary: $40.2 million
Endorsement Earnings: $45 million
Contract Remaining: 2 years, $88.7 million
Endorsements: Chase, Nissan Motor, Under Armour, Palm, Rakuten. Curry also controls the SC30 company to handle his business ventures, and runs his own media company.
Curry missed the majority of the 2019-20 season with a broken hand after going to the NBA Finals in five straight seasons, capturing three titles. He’s likely the best shooter this game has ever seen and has racked up hundreds of millions of dollars by letting it fly from 40 feet out.
1. LeBron James
Total Earnings: $92.4 million
2019-20 Salary: $37.4 million
Endorsement Earnings: $55 million
Contract Remaining: 2 years, $80.2 million
Endorsements: Beats Electronics, RIMOWA, Coca-Cola, KIA Motors, Nike. James also has started multiple companies and is an investor in others, such as Blaze Pizza and a health company called Ladder. James’ SpringHill Entertainment is responsible for a few TV shows and is the main catalyst behind the upcoming Space Jam movie. He also owns a digital media company, Uninterrupted.
James recently won his fourth NBA championship and fourth NBA Finals MVP after defeating a scrappy Miami Heat team down in the Orlando bubble. He has arguably been the face of the league for more than a decade and many believe that he is the greatest player to ever set foot on the court. While James is entering his 18th NBA season he still seems to have a lot left in the tank, and has plenty of time left to add to his bank account.
