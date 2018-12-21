Approximately 11 months after tearing his Achilles tendon, DeMarcus Cousins is slowly working his way into playing shape. He practiced a few times with the Warriors’ D-League team, although Steve Kerr told the San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau yesterday that Boogie is “really not that close” and might need two more months of rehab before he’s ready to make his Warriors debut.



So, with all that preamble out of the way, LOOK AT MY MANS DUNKING ON KEVIN DURANT IN PRACTICE LOOK AT THAT SHIT HE JUMPED AND LANDED AND PUT KD IN THE TOILET AND FLUSHED HIM RIGHT DOWN.

If there is justice in this world, Boogie will be the 2018-19 Finals MVP.