Unlike most lowlight-reel soccer fuckups, this comedy of errors actually happened in a meaningful game played between two good-ish teams. Standard Liege led Sevilla by a goal in their Thursday Europa League meetup, and they were presented with a perfect opportunity to slam the door shut on the Spaniards when Simon Kjær inexplicably headed the ball towards his own net. Somehow, it got much weirder from there.



via RMC Sport

The worst part of this was Kjær just standing there and moping after nearly bonking in the game-sealing own-goal, instead of running in and trying to break up the play. Keep running, doofus!