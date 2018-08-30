Photo: Pavel Golovkin (Getty)

The group stage draw for this year’s Champions League tournament was just completed this morning, and now it is time to find out which teams have been unfairly boned and which teams were clearly the beneficiaries of a rigged lottery.



This looks pretty fun! Group C and Group B look like they have the potential for the most fireworks, but the Ronaldo-Pogba subplots in Group H should spice things up, too. Most importantly, our beautiful wonderteen Christian Pulisic should have a good shot at advancing.