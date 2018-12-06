Gonzaga played Washington last night. It was a pretty good game! Rui Hachimura hit a foul-line jumper with less than a second left to give the Bulldogs the win. But, obviously, this exciting 81-79 game was overshadowed by Bill Walton’s announcing, who was working with play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch. He pontificated on many subjects, including:

Former Sen. Larry Craig’s “wide stance”

Whether Pasch went to high school in a building

“Japan, the land of the red sun rising”

An obvious foul he called “absolutely terrible”

Why Jay-Z doesn’t go to Washington basketball games but Washington basketball players still go to Jay-Z concerts

He also spent about 30 seconds talking about the U.S. government paying Woody Guthrie to write songs promoting hydroelectric dams in the Pacific Northwest. (What a gig!) After Walton’s long rant, Pasch returned to the game with the phrase “in local news.” It was great.

You can watch some Walton broadcasting highlights above.

h/t @VT_Ben