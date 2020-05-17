Here's A Look At Some Of The Most Loaded Campuses In Sports History

Illustration : Eric Barrow ( AP/GETTY )

Florida 2007

Florida’s campus was a movie in 2007 as the basketball team won their second consecutive national championship, while the football team was claiming the program’s first since 1996. Urban Meyer led a team that featured Tim Tebow, Cam Newton, Riley Cooper, Aaron Hernandez, Louis Murphy, Percy Harvin, the Pouncey Twins, Brandon Spikes, Carlos Dunlap, and Joe Haden, while future head coaches like Dan Mullen and Charlie Strong served as assistant coaches.

Billy Donovan’s basketball team featured the likes of eight future NBA players in Taurean Green, Al Horford, Corey Brewer, Joakim Noah, Chris Richard, Marreese Speights, Nick Calathes, and Chandler Parsons.

Ryan Lochte was a star on the swim team. Billy Horschel was playing golf. And Matt LaPorta was busy playing baseball before he headed to the Major Leagues.