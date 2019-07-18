Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Wimbledon is over, but grass court tennis isn’t, even if the experience is not so finely curated. World No. 83 Alexander Bublik is playing at Newport this week. Earlier this year he earned the honor (or curse) of becoming one of Nick Kyrgios’s favorite players on tour after the two goofed through an entire exhibition-style match in Miami. The 22-year-old’s hijinks have continued through the summer, best exemplified by this half-volley tweener lob he scooped up over Victor Troicki en route to a three-set win on Wednesday.



That’s the tweener of the week, despite fierce competition.