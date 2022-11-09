Matt Turner

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Arsenal

Likely Role: Would have been backing up Steffen, even though he’s proven to be better in every way. However, Steffen was left off the roster, making Turner the likely starter. What positives came out of the last round of friendlies before Qatar other than Turner’s play in net? Let’s forget about those and go with a decent goalkeeper instead of the one who has proven he can make big stop after big stop!

Best Case: Stepping in and showing out. Even with fluctuating playing time in his first year at a Premier League giant, Turner has proven to adjust nicely and does not need to be playing every game to be effective. When 270 minutes will set the trajectory for the next four years, that’s one great quality to leave on the bench,

Worst Case: He doesn’t play at all. He’s purely a sideline cheerleader. The Americans haven’t used multiple goalkeepers at a World Cup since 1998, when Kasey Keller played two games and Brad Friedel played in one (and the USMNT lost all three group games). Turner deserves to start but it’s debatable whether he even plays.