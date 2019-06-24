Photo: Hannah Foslien / Stringer (Getty)

When the United States Women’s National Team takes the field for their World Cup knockout-round game against Spain today, they will try to forget everything else: their personal drama, their fears, their ambitions. Oh, and the gender discrimination lawsuit they filed against U.S. Soccer, the sport’s governing body. The class action lawsuit claims that the women’s team are paid about a quarter of players on the men’s team; financial reports from U.S. Soccer show that the USWNT had higher profits than the USMNT in 2017 and 2018.

As the USWNT fights to win their second straight World Cup title, they have agreed to pursue mediation with U.S. soccer after the tournament. The men’s team, meanwhile, has not said anything about the lawsuit or the women’s fight for equal pay.

So Deadspin asked every member of the USMNT for comment on pay inequity in soccer. Here are their responses:

Sean Johnson, goalkeeper:

Did not respond to request for comment.

Tyler Miller, goalkeeper

Did not respond to request for comment.

Zack Steffen, goalkeeper

Did not respond to request for comment.

Reggie Cannon, defender

Did not respond to request for comment.

Omar Gonzalez, defender

Did not respond to request for comment.

Nick Lima, defender

Did not respond to request for comment.

Aaron Long, defender

Did not respond to request for comment.

Daniel Lovitz, defender

Did not respond to request for comment.

Matt Miazga, defender

No comment.

Tim Ream, defender

Did not respond to request for comment.

Walker Zimmerman, defender

Did not respond to request for comment.

Michael Bradley, midfielder

Did not respond to request for comment.

Duane Holmes, midfielder

Did not respond to request for comment.

Weston McKennie, midfielder

Did not respond to request for comment.

Christian Pulisic, midfielder

Did not respond to request for comment.

Cristian Roldan, midfielder

Did not respond to request for comment.

Will Trapp, midfielder

Did not respond to request for comment.

Jozy Altidore, forward

Did not respond to request for comment.

Paul Arriola, forward

Did not respond to request for comment.

Tyler Boyd, forward

Did not respond to request for comment.

Jonathan Lewis, forward

Did not respond to request for comment.

Jordan Morris, forward

Did not respond to request for comment.

Gyasi Zardes, forward

No comment.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter:

Did not respond to request for comment.

USMNT Player’s Association:

No comment.

U.S. Soccer:

No comment.

If you are a member of the men’s national team and have changed your mind and would like to comment, my email is kmckinney@deadspin.com.