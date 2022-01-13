As the University of Georgia celebrates its national championship, the program’s greatest player is in the news for being a dumbass. It’s been a helluva week for the Bulldogs.



An old clip from the summer of 2020 recently resurfaced in which Herschel Walker – a Georgia GOP Senate candidate – appeared on Glenn Beck’s podcast and promoted a “dry mist” that could kill COVID-19.



Seriously, he really said this dumb a** sh*t.



“Do you know right now, I have something that [you can bring] into a building, that will clean you of Covid, as you walk through this, this dry mist?” Walker claimed in August 2020.



“As you walk through the door, it will kill any Covid on your body,” said Walker, “EPA-, FDA-approved. When you leave, it will kill the virus as you leave, this here product.”

And you wonder why we’re still in a pandemic, as the former sports legend turned “politician” still hasn’t confirmed if he’s vaccinated or not. Walker’s entire “career” in politics has been a disaster, as this “dry mist” thing is just the latest example of why he should go sit his old a** down, as he’s chosen to be pimped by Trump and the GOP.

“He’s a great guy, he’s a patriot and he’s a very loyal person, he’s a very strong person. They love him in Georgia, I tell you,” Trump said of Walker in June. The two have history, as Trump drafted Walker when he was the owner of the USFL’s N.J. Generals – right before Trump ran the league into the ground.



The two also have something else in common – multiple allegations of acts of aggression against women, as Trump has over 20 allegations of sexual misconduct against him.



“Over the years, two other women — Walker’s ex-wife and an ex-girlfriend — have also accused him of making threats, telling authorities Walker claimed he would shoot them in the head,” read a recent report from CNN. “Their years-old accounts have resurfaced in recent weeks as Walker, who won national fame as a college football player at the University of Georgia, launched a campaign for the Peach State’s battleground Senate seat. The third woman’s account has not been previously reported.”



Walker’s spokeswoman, Mallory Blount, says the candidate “emphatically denies these false claims,” according to CNN.



The sad – and funniest – part about all of this, is that Walker is being set up for failure and he doesn’t even realize it. He’s running in an attempt to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who was once polling at 9 percent before former Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler opened her racist mouth and blew it, as she became the idiot of the year and lost the election to Warnock and ownership of the team within a span of a few months.



UGA has a better chance of repeating as national champs than Walker has of winning this race.