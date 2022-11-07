For those teams, and there are many, who need some help at wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr.’s services are available.



He tore his left ACL for the second time in less than 18 months during the Super Bowl. Since then, Beckham has claimed on social media that he actually tore it weeks earlier, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported that there were problems with Beckham’s 2020 surgery and that this second one will “extend” his career.



Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that Beckham will be fully cleared to play by the end of this week and that he expects there to be a big bidding war for his services. For teams who want to be in the mix, it will require a strong multi-year off for a player who just turned 30 years old, and had the same ACL operated on in less than two years. He was not happy with what the Los Angeles Rams offered him during the offseason which is why he is still a free agent.



While no one knows exactly how he will look upon a return to the field, the last time he was on it he looked like the best player in Super Bowl LVI. Here are some teams that should be willing to take a chance on Beckham showing that he can again be that player.

