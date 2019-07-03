Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

In the bottom of the fifth inning of Tuesday night’s game between the Twins and the Athletics, golden-armed A’s outfielder Ramon Laureano scalded a one-out liner up the line in left. Mark Canha, who’d walked one batter earlier, hoofed it around the bases in an attempt to score from first on the double. Against any mortal outfielder, that’s a solid bet. Against Twins outfielder Marwin González, who apparently has a damn trebuchet for a right arm, Canha was doomed. Look at this goddamn throw:

Eat your heart out, Laureano! This is González’s second extremely cool outfield assist of the last month—he robbed Andrew Benintendi of a double back in June with a delicious play off the wall in right and a laser of a throw:

According to Baseball Reference this was Marwin’s fifth outfield assist of the season, in 22 outfield appearances. Maybe it’s time for people to stop trying to take the extra base when the ball is hit his way!