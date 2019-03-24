Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

March Madness has been lacking in sweet buzzer-beaters, but Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb was willing to fill that void. He heaved this sloppy, desperate rainbow shot from behind half-court and banked it in for tonight’s 115-114 win over the Raptors.



The Toronto crowd was completely stunned. Watch this video and focus on pretty much any fan in the stands as Lamb’s shot goes in; you’re bound to find a fantastic reaction.

What other shots come close to this in terms of difficulty? Dwyane Wade had a messy, hilarious game-winner against the Warriors last month, but Lamb’s attempt was sloppier and from farther away. Off the top of my head, the best comparison would be Devin Harris’s absurd half-court game-winner from 2009. Lamb’s insane shot had consequences outside of this one game, too: With the victory, the Hornets’ slim playoff hopes stay alive.