Hornets Radio Play-by-Play Guy Somehow Tweets N-Word by Mistake

Something went very wrong for Hornets play-by-play announcer John Focke on Monday night. Image : ( Getty Images )

How do you accidentally type the N-word?

Charlotte Hornets’ radio play-by-play announcer John Focke was suspended indefinitely by the team after using the slur on his Twitter account.



“Shot making in this Jazz-(N-word) game is awesome!” tweeted Focke on Monday, who just finished his first season with the Hornets. “Murray and Mitchell going back and forth what a game!”



The tweet has since been deleted.



The Hornets announced that they had suspended Focke on Tuesday morning and said that they “do not condone this type of language” and will further investigate the matter.

Focke, formerly of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx, apologized via Twitter Monday night for what he says was a typing error.



“Earlier today I made a horrific error while attempting to tweet about the Denver-Utah game,” said Focke. “I don’t know how I mistyped, I had (and have) no intention of ever using that word.”



It seems wild that his phone would autocorrect to use that word if it hasn’t been typed before. Yet, “I” is right next to “U” on the mobile keyboard, the same thing goes for “R” and “T”.



It’s impossible to truly tell if Focke’s tweet was simply the byproduct of bad typing or something deeper and more problematic. However, what is clear is that when you refuse to proofread and make a mistake of this magnitude in front of the world, your job is definitely going to be in jeopardy.



Regardless of the way it went down, Focke seems to be in deep trouble.



“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Focke continued in his statement. “I have been sick to my stomach about it ever since. I’m truly sorry that this happened and I apologize to those I offended.”

