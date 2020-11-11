Houston Texans baffle NFL again with firing of PR star Amy Palcic

The Texans continue to mystify the NFL will another terrible personnel decision. Screenshot : Twitter: @amypalcic

The Houston Texans have been a mess the past few years, but recently the bandages have been ripped off: There is no hiding the ugliness anymore.

Advertisement

I’m from Houston, and while I’m not an avid fan of the team, I have watched with interest what has happened to the organization.



The poor trades and draft selections.



The hiring of Jack Easterby to oversee football operations.



The increased responsibility on previous head coach Bill O’Brien just because he wanted it.



Advertisement

And the underwhelming on-the-field performances that revealed the depths of the incompetence within the organization.



All of this, rightfully, has contributed to the downward spiral of the team. They are 2-6 this season.



G/O Media may get a commission Pink Dobby Short Sleeve Shirt $53.4 at JACHS NY Use the promo code FALL40

So when news broke Wednesday that the team had fired their Vice President of Communications, Amy Palcic, I was a bit surprised. But when I read further, it became clear: the Texans don’t deserve Palcic.



This entire situation reeks of dysfunction.



Although my contact with Palcic has been fairly minimal, I knew I would get a swift response every time I reached out.



Advertisement

For the two stories I wrote about Texans receiver Will Fuller and former lineman Julién Davenport, Palcic was always helpful, friendly and would follow up to ask if I “needed anyone else.”



Like a great PR person would.



So hearing that she was let go Wednesday because of a “cultural fit” … ?



Hmmm … That’s interesting.



I’m curious what the Texans think their “cultural fit” is, because it’s screaming “TOXIC” right now.



Advertisement

Usually, when the coded phrase “cultural fit” is thrown out there regarding not hiring someone or dismissing someone, it has little to do with “fit” and more to do with discrimination.



It’s just a nicer way of putting it.



In Palcic’s case, she is a widely respected communications professional in sports media. If you scroll through Twitter right now, you will read about many reporters’ experiences with her.



Advertisement

Hint: all of them are positive.

Advertisement

She just won the Sports and Entertainment Woman of Inspiration award last year. And, for goodness sake, was the first woman to serve as the top PR Director for an NFL team.

How can you even type the words she isn’t a “cultural fit?” She has set the tone for what the culture is in NFL communications.



Advertisement

Sadly, Palcic’s story is not unique for anyone who isn’t white and male; it’s just now being rolled down Main Street so that everyone in the sports media landscape can see it. I’m sure Palcic will land on her feet soon, and hopefully with an organization that values what she brings to the table.



Everyone who worked with her seems to understand Palcic’s value except the foolish Texans.

