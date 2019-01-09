Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Houston Cougars have put themselves in elite company this college basketball season. Before tonight, they were one of three undefeated teams left in Division-I alongside No. 2 Michigan and No. 4 Virginia. Sure, the Cougars had played 13 of their first 15 games at home, but an undefeated streak that’s lasted as long as it has is still impressive.



On Wednesday, Houston put its undefeated record on the line against Temple in Philadelphia. After a strong defensive showing from both teams, the Cougars were down two points with seven seconds left in regulation. Corey Davis, a Houston senior guard, found what he thought was an open lane to the basket and made the finger-roll layup as time expired. The only problem was that he made contact with a Temple player who was standing in perfect position to take the game-winning charge. Behold the stop that would make any old-school basketball coach salivate.

Houston is no stranger to heart-breaking losses at the buzzer. At last seasons’s NCAA tournament, they were victim to Jordan Poole’s legendary buzzer-beater. While it might be at the cost of a perfect season, at least this heartbreak wasn’t in win-or-go-home scenario. But this loss still has to suck since a charge is the dorkiest play in basketball.