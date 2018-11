While Flyers front office types were throwing around names for the new mascot, team president Paul Holmgren tossed out a suggestion: “Gritty.” Players the Flyers liked were always described that way, and Holmgren thought it’d be a good name for a mascot.



The name stuck. Gritty has become a true phenomenon. I’ve been intensely following the life of Gritty since his birth, and even set up a meeting with the mascot himself, so it’s time to share what I’ve learned.