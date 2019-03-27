Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Nikola Jokic looks and acts like he has a bad head cold, moves like he’s in pajamas with a nightcap on and a candlestick in his left hand, and still can pull off a Rondo ball-fake at quarter-speed to clear the way for an off-the-backboard alley-oop. That’s what he did in the Nuggets’ 95-92 win over the Pistons on Tuesday night:



You may not like it, but this is actually what peak performance looks like. Basically every moment of Jokic’s fringe-MVP season has been true to his slovenly yet precise brand. The big brioche finished with 23 points, 15 rebounds, and two assists.

H/t @HarrisonWind