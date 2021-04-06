SEE IT! HS punter picks up botched snap, ruins defenders, cruises for 55-yard TD

Ah, high school football, where the punters also play two other positions and look about 20 pounds bigger than everyone else on the field. Screenshot : Brennan Ronald/Twitter

Yes, special teams players are people too. Except this one looks like he should be playing in the backfield. So it’s no surprise that Nicho Domine, the high school punter featured in this video, lists himself as a defensive back and wide receiver on his Twitter page. The kid also says he’ll try to walk on to the University of Nevada’s football team in Reno this fall. So, it’s safe to assume he’s a pretty good athlete. That might be the reason why he could dodge defenders like so:

“A low snap, not good,” is not the most promising start to the play call.

The Punter/DB/WR was on his own 30 when he received the rolling snap. Yikes. But Domine proceeded to break five tackles and run it all the way in for the score.

Well, you don’t see that everyday. I mean, sometimes you’ll see a punter throw a TD, but not run for one.

You also don’t see much high school football in the spring. But in states like California, High school ball is just kicking off. The state’s governing body for high school athletics (CIF) postponed football and other fall sports due to the coronavirus over the summer.

Domine’s Bellarmine College Prep recently finished the second game of its spring season. In the weeks to come, I wouldn’t be surprised if opposing teams start to send an extra guy to block punts.