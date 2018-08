Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

This own goal from Huddersfield’s Juninho Bacuna came in stoppage time, with his team already down 1-0 to Stoke City in today’s League Cup match. Since Bacuna’s gaffe wasn’t the difference maker in the result, it’s okay to marvel at his impressively sliced shot, which would have been an all-timer had he somehow managed to do it on the other side of the pitch.

That is one memorable boner.

H/t to Barry