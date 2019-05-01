Hurricanes defenseman Justin Faulk was hit with a two-minute hooking penalty at the 9:51 mark of the second period of Wednesday’s Game 3 of the Islanders-Hurricanes series, with the score tied a one goal apiece. The Canes successfully killed the ensuing Islanders power play, which functionally ended with Curtis McElhinney saving a Ryan Pulock slapshot. The puck clattered around along the boards for the final few ticks of the power play, and then came to Canes forward Warren Foegele, who looked up and found, well, a fade route into the end zone:

That’s Faulk skating out of the penalty box and directly into a sweet over-the-head grab and the go-ahead goal, in six seconds. Credit to Foegele for his slick touch pass, and credit also the Islanders for apparently forgetting that a Canes player was returning to the ice. As cool as Faulk’s goal was, and as deflating as it must’ve been for the Islanders, they responded with an equalizer just about two minutes later.