The only thing that would have been fitting during Calvin Johnson’s Pro Football Hall of Fame speech — the one in which he failed to thank the Detroit Lions — is if the Lions served him with papers during the speech in an attempt to get the money back he owes them.

Now, that would have been something. It would have been a scene out of the 1987 NBA season when Kareem Adbul-Jabbar and Alex English had each other served with a lawsuit. Abdul-Jabbar was served papers in the visitor’s locker room after a game in Denver. A month later, English was served papers while sitting on the visitor’s bench during a game in L.A.

Eventually, the two NBA stars settled the situation without going to court. Reportedly, Adbul-Jabbar paid English back the money he was owed.

Johnson should simply do the same thing here.

For sure, the Lions are a terrible franchise — one playoff win since 1957 — and have done a lot of things wrong. But they are right when it comes to Johnson.

He owes the Lions money and should simply pay it back.

When Johnson quit football out of nowhere after the 2015 season, there was still signing-bonus money that was paid up front that covered the next season.

Since Johnson wasn’t going to play that season, the Lions asked that their $1.6 million be returned.

Johnson has scoffed at it, and to this point, has refused to pay the Lions back.

This seems pretty obvious and really shouldn’t be a conflict. When you don’t honor your contract, you don’t get paid. It’s pretty standard.

Can you imagine if a team refused to pay a player who lived up to the terms of his contract? My God. It would be bloody murder. According to the Detroit Free Press, the Lions even offered Johnson a payment plan. He could pay them back $500,000 a year for three years in exchange for Johnson doing 28 hours of work for the team, plus a one-time $100,000 donation to Johnson’s foundation.

Johnson has refused. In the meantime, Johnson has gone out of his way to badmouth the Lions, making them out to be the bad guys. And on Sunday, in his glorious enshrinement moment, he thanked everyone — including the fans and the city of Detroit — but not the Lions.

Somehow, the money he wants to keep has made him forget that they actually drafted him and gave him an opportunity of a lifetime to play professional football. And let’s not forget, they paid him millions of dollars to live out his dream.

For the record, in 2007, Johnson was the highest-paid Lion with a $64 million contract, and the $27.2 million in guaranteed money was the most by any receiver in league history at the time.

In 2012, Johnson signed an eight-year extension worth $132 million, $60 guaranteed, making him the highest-paid receiver in the league.

Yet, somehow, Johnson feels hurt that they want money back that is legally theirs by the language in the contract. They always paid him top dollar and never cheated his All-Pro ability on the field.

This has happened twice to the Lions. In 1999, HOF running back Barry Sanders abruptly quit the day training camp opened. Sanders was driving to camp and at the last minute, turned around and drove back home.

That was it. He was done. This would be the last of his legendary change-direction runs. Sanders was done with football, done with the Lions.

There was only one problem. He owed the Lions $5.5 million from a pre-paid signing bonus. Sanders sued the Lions in court and lost. Sanders paid the loot back. Fences have been mended between the two sides, and Sanders now does work for the organization.

Maybe, if Johnson won a Super Bowl or even a single playoff game in his career, it might be different. The Lions could have looked at it as a parting gift.

But that never happened. Johnson piled up stats and the Lions kept drowning in losses.

Johnson eventually quit. Of course, that’s his right. No player should have to play if their heart isn’t in it.

But to want to keep money for services not rendered makes no sense.

Johnson was a great receiver during his day. But in this fight, he, not the Lions, dropped the ball.