Imagine having so much confidence in your abilities that you’re willing to put one of your most-prized possessions on the line to prove you were the best. That’s what Usain Bolt just asked Tyreek Hill to do during an interview on The Dan Patrick Show yesterday.

Bolt threw down the gauntlet, saying he’d be willing to put one of his gold medals against Hill’s Super Bowl ring to see who’s faster.

Rumors of a potential Tyreek Hill-Usain Bolt race have been swirling around the internet for years now. Every once in a while, one of the two will pop their heads out once again to start some drama, but then nothing will happen.

Hill has been much more outspoken about his confidence in this race. He’s had spats with other NFL stars in the past about his speed. Hill and his former teammate, Damien Williams, once had an argument about who was faster. In order to prove his speed superiority, Hill caught up to Williams while he was breaking free for a 91-yard touchdown. Hill even shouted “Hey, you slow, bro!” while catching up to Williams near the endzone. Other NFL players who’ve claimed they’re faster than Hill include Tampa Bay receiver Scotty Miller and 47-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens. Everyone who has claimed to be speedier than the Cheetah has been humbled by Hill’s speed. On the other hand, aside from Antoine Winfield giving him the peace sign, Hill has not experienced any such humbling...in anything really.

Hill is one of the most celebrated players in the NFL. He also pled guilty for domestic abuse in 2015, and has been quoted saying “You need to be terrified of me too, b***h” when referring to his wife and 3-year-old son with a mysteriously broken arm. Despite all this, the NFL has never suspended Hill for his actions. Rather, it has openly marketed Hill as one of the most exciting players to watch on the field. At every turn, Hill has gotten away without so much as a slap on the wrist. Because of this, Hill has no need to be worried about anyone. As he said, other people need to be terrified of him, even the world record holder for the 100-meter dash.

In the interview with Dan Patrick, Bolt says Hill may not be willing to put his Super Bowl ring on the line. Well, Tyreek, it’s time to put your money where your mouth is. He’s been talking a big game for far too long, and I think we all know that Bolt would absolutely destroy Hill in anything longer than a 40-yard dash. Bolt and Patrick talked about how perhaps a 70-meter race would be the best compromise for both athletes seeing as how Hill specializes in 40-meters and Bolt specializes in 100.

Obviously, Hill would be putting up much more than Bolt is in this situation. Bolt even says “I have eight gold medals,” implying that losing just one wouldn’t mean that much to him. Hill has just the lone Super Bowl ring, so if Bolt was serious about actually putting Hill in his place, he’d probably have to put up more than just one Olympic gold. I don’t know what else Bolt could put up to equal the stakes (probably just more of his gold medals), but I hope he does it, because I wouldn’t love anything more than to see Hill get absolutely smoked in something he believes no one can beat him in.

So, should everyone really. If Hill wins, that would drastically lower the integrity of the 100-meter dash, one of the Olympics’ premiere events. It’s a big reason why so many people wanted to see DK Metcalf lose at the Olympic Trials. While it would have been a good story, and probably would’ve boosted public interest in the event at these past Olympics, it would also leave a lasting effect on the event that “Maybe the best runners aren’t competing in the Olympics. Maybe they’re in the NFL.” There’s almost no reason to root for Hill should this race happen. Despite being the obvious underdog, he’s been cockier. He’s shown no respect to Bolt — calling him “washed up.” And he’s got a violent history that’s been constantly overlooked by the NFL.

Go Bolt! I hope he shows Hill what real speed is.