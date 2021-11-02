The new NBA City Edition jerseys are out, with 28 new looks heading to the hardwood while the Jazz and Suns run it back with last season’s getups. Last year, Deadspin ranked Utah’s at No. 8 among the City Editions, and Phoenix at No. 23. Maybe it was the run to the NBA Finals, but those Suns “Valley” jerseys really grew on me the more I got to see them.

At least, looking at this year’s City Editions, the Suns are one of the more enjoyable ones. But I’m not going to rank them again. Instead, this time around, I’m enlisting some help, and changing the format of the City Edition review, because it’s not just about what I think. These jerseys should have broader appeal than some 40-year-old dude in New York who’s not going to wear any of them.

So, we’re bringing in the kids. Alice is 8, Sean is 6, and together with their 40-year-old dad, we’ve drafted the best… and worst of the 2021-22 City Edition jerseys.

As the youngest, Sean gets first pick.