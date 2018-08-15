It’s Madden glitch season! God bless it. The exact same game, every single year, yet somehow always with horrifying and wonderful new misfires.
Please watch this and luxuriate in the weirdness:
Okay so,
- Tennessee punts, and the Seattle punt returner picks up the still-live football at the 1-yard-line.
- The Seahawks returner is pancaked by a Titans lineman into the end zone.
- He never loses the ball, as the replay makes clear.
- It’s a touchdown?
- Tennessee gets the points, but it’s the Seahawks who starts celebrating and the Seattle return man who is credited with a one-yard TD return???
Advertisement
Update: Stefan Heck, of the GoOffKings Twitch stream, wants you to notice that the damn game’s box score doesn’t even agree with its own score graphic about which team scored:
This is the most joy this game will ever bring me, and that includes if I play it.
Advertisement
Please send those glitches.