It’s Madden glitch season! God bless it. The exact same game, every single year, yet somehow always with horrifying and wonderful new misfires.



Please watch this and luxuriate in the weirdness:

Okay so,

Tennessee punts, and the Seattle punt returner picks up the still-live football at the 1-yard-line.

The Seahawks returner is pancaked by a Titans lineman into the end zone.

He never loses the ball, as the replay makes clear.

It’s a touchdown?

Tennessee gets the points, but it’s the Seahawks who starts celebrating and the Seattle return man who is credited with a one-yard TD return???



Update: Stefan Heck, of the GoOffKings Twitch stream, wants you to notice that the damn game’s box score doesn’t even agree with its own score graphic about which team scored:

This is the most joy this game will ever bring me, and that includes if I play it.



Please send those glitches.