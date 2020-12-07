I told ya’ll so! Jalen Hurts should be the Eagles starter

Jalen Hurts deserved to start for the Eagles. Image : AP

Remember when I wrote that Jalen Hurts should have been starting in Philly a few weeks ago?

The truth Hurts.

Anyone who watched Sunday’s Eagles-Packers game knows that Hurts outplayed starter Carson Wentz in every possible fashion from the quarterback position.



He had more passing yards, a higher passer rating, and scored the only offensive touchdown for Philly.



While Hurts’ stats were better, the main reason head coach Doug Pederson has no choice but to start Hurts next week is because of the energy he gave this team.



For the first time all year, that offense felt like it had life when Hurts started moving them down the field. The rest of the team responded.



The defense got a stop against Aaron Rodgers. The punt-return team created a touchdown and the defense got another stop in consecutive series.



Hurts gave the Eagles a spark. Just like I said he would a couple of weeks ago.



The team looked reinvigorated, and had a swagger that was nonexistent before Hurts took the field.



Pederson has no choice but to start Hurts in Week 14 against the Saints, but I’d say he should make Hurts the starter for the rest of the season.



Why wouldn’t you?



It’s clear you have nothing to lose, and based on how that team played in less than a half against Green Bay, I’d say that was the best performance the Eagles have had in weeks.



Make Hurts the starter indefinitely until he proves that he unequivocally can’t play the position well on this level.



Carson Wentz has been afforded that.



So now, it should be Hurts turn.

