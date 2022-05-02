5. Jerry West

The Streisand Effect should be renamed after Jerry West. The phenomenon that occurs when an individual or entity’s attempt to hide censor information has the unintentional consequence of drawing more awareness to that information was named after Barbara Streisand when her misguided attempt to suppress photographs of her residence created more publicity for the very thing she wanted to hide. West isn’t alone in his beef with HBO’s depiction of the 1979-80 Lakers. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar expressed his aggravation in a Substack post that made him sound like a well-adjusted elderly celebrity who won’t spend too much energy on a series that won’t make a dent on his legacy.

On the other hand, Jerry West is so fired up by a benign, cartoonish portrayal that he’s attempting to take this all the way to the Supreme Court. Last week, West told the Los Angeles Times in an interview this Monday, “The series made us all look like cartoon characters. They belittled something good. If I have to, I will take this all the way to the Supreme Court.” West also wrote a letter to Warner Bros. “false and defamatory portrayal” in a letter to Warner Bros. It’s a ridiculous overreaction. What’s next? A class action suit on behalf of every individual portrayed inaccurately in a Warner Bros. biopic?

In West’s estimation, Winning Time has portrayed him as an emotionally unstable individual, who was more of a lucky fool than an astute personnel evaluator. Of course, anybody who knows anything about West’s 40 years in front offices knows he’s a brilliant exec–even if he did prefer Sidney Moncrief over Magic Johnson. However, the hubris, vitriol and excessive pride that West has exuded in his reaction to Winning Time has raised the public interest in watching Winning Time and seeing what all the hubbub is about.

It’s also raised the likelihood that his character is more like his portrayal than most observers originally thought. Whatever West’s intentions were when he originally took his disapproval public, it’s having an unintended effect. It might be the most idiotic thing he’s done in 40 years.