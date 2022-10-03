5. Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards’ effervescent personality and unfiltered verbosity have endeared him to NBA fans as much as his electric buckets. However, this offseason, we reached the limit of our appreciation for Edwards’ authenticity when the Minnesota Timberwolves guard got too comfortable on social media. In an Instagram video posted on Sept. 10, Edwards made derogatory comments about a group of men on a sidewalk that he perceived to be queer. In the now deleted video, Edwards stopped his car, zoomed in, and remarked “look at these queer- ass [ n-words] . What has the world come to?”

Edwards was so eager to make critical remarks about the LGBTQ community, he assumed their sexual orientation without confirmation. Edwards apologists tried to let him off the hook by giving him credit for using queer instead of a gay slur, but ignored the context. We know microaggressions when we see them. Replace Anthony Edwards with Luka Dončić getting indignant about a group of B lack men and the outrage is identical even if he doesn’t use “offensive language.”

To his credit, Edwards quickly apologized, but it’s difficult not to view him under a different prism. If that was what he felt comfortable broadcasting on his social media page, one can’t help but imagine he says worse in private. Edwards gave us a glimpse into his personality’s more intolerant, darker regions.

At 22, Edwards is already judging gay men and lamenting what the world has come to. Edwards’ annoyance with the mere existence of gay men in his presence is the type of homophobia that’s existed throughout Western civilization and come idiots at a time when gay rights are still under assault.

Fortunately, Edwards has the advantage of youth. His prefrontal cortex has space to grow from this if he chooses to learn from his idiotic comments. Or Edwards could exhibit an inability to evolve and disappoint his legion of fans while attracting a fringe following.