2. Antonio Brown

Heading into Week 17 of the NFL season, Antonio Brown was out of sight, out of mind for most NFL fans. Then, near the end of the third quarter of the Bucs’ game against the New York Jets, Brown pulled a Vontae Davis — stripping down to his jammies and quitting his team in the middle of a game. Brown threw his gear into the stands, did some jumping jacks while he took a stroll through one of the endzones, and then hailed a cab out of New Jersey.

It all happened so fast that NFL fans were left scratching their heads in disbelief, muttering “Did that really just happen?” The craziest part of it all though? It wasn’t really unexpected. It was just the latest idiotic move in a long line of idiotic moves from the former All-Pro receiver, and what followed Brown’s outburst was a series of questionable tweets and quotes that made Brown’s actions all the more reprehensible.

Just a few days after his tantrum, Brown called out Tom Brady and Brady’s trainer Alex Guerrero for money he owed to Guerrero, claiming that Brady was working with his trainer in order to steal $100,000 from Brown.

If that’s not crazy, I don’t know what is. To make matters worse, this came less than 72 hours after Brady defended Brown’s decision to quit the Bucs mid-game on the Let’s Go Podcast.

“I’ve known Antonio for a couple years now, you know, pretty closely,” said Brady. “We’ve obviously been teammates and I would just say I love him, I care about him, and I have a lot of compassion. I have a lot of empathy for the things that are happening in his life. So, it’s a lot of challenges we all face from time to time. I think the best thing is to have a support system, even outside of football, because again, yeah, we are football players. We’re athletes. We give everything we can on the field, but we also have off-field lives, too. And I’m gonna continue to do everything I can to try to be a great friend and supportive to Antonio and the things he’s going through.”

In all fairness, Brown would later delete the tweets and explain that his grievances were with the Bucs’ organization, not his former teammates.

According to reports, Brown was incredibly close to receiving several performance bonuses which would’ve granted him an extra $999,999. Brown was not receiving many targets against the Jets. Several people believe Brown took that lack of involvement as an attack against him, assuming that Bruce Arians and the rest of the Bucs’ coaching staff was intentionally leaving him out of the game plan so that he couldn’t earn that money. Although, those rumors are not confirmed.

Most recently, Brown has expressed interest in playing alongside his cousin, Marquise Brown, and Lamar Jackson on the Baltimore Ravens. Although, I think we’d be hard pressed to find any team willing to take a risk on AB given what we saw transpire just a few weeks ago.