Golfweek Magazine

The pithy headline is an essential part of print/online media. Alliteration, irony, double entendres, whatever it takes to get a person’s eyes to focus just long enough to make a decision to read the entire story.

Those who don’t understand this business think that it’s all just clickbait, and sometimes it is. No judgment to any outlets trying to make money in 2022, it’s a business, not a hobby. The best headlines are eye-popping because they’re creative. Maybe a little bit of wordplay to make a reader chuckle and take some time out of their day to finish the story.

A bit of advice though, don’t ever do it the way that the Memphis Commercial Appeal and Golfweek did earlier this month.

Mark Giannotto wrote a lovely story about the FedEx St. Jude Championship. It centers around a woman who was diagnosed with pediatric leukemia and doctors thought that she might not live long enough to graduate high school. She’s now 23 years old, about to get married, and one of the 10 survivors that have FedEx planes named after them that are being honored at the tournament. The story is about how we should focus on them and the golf, and not the players who joined LIV and are suing to get back into the PGA.

Golfweek picked up the story on their site — both outlets are owned by Gannett – but the original headline was: “Controversy is alive and well at FedEx St. Jude Championship, and so are the kids.”

Let this be a lesson that sometimes creativity does need to be restrained. Just because something is clever, does not make it appropriate. It is reasonable to assume that no one involved with that headline wanted to make light of 10 people surviving a horrific disease, but words mean what they mean, not what the person using the words intends for them to mean. That’s how communication works. That headline — which has been changed – compared cancer survivors to professionals attempting to maximize their earnings, and it was approved by multiple members of two different editorial staffs.



No need to get cute. That’s not good.

