Idiot of the Year #9: Rudolph Giuliani, irascible bug-man

Welcome to Deadspin’s IDIOT OF THE YEAR awards! Our expert team has worked tirelessly to bring you this annual list of the sports and sports-adjacent figures who most intensely made us wish we had been shaken as infants.

As the Deadspin staff cast its IDIOT OF THE YEAR ballots, in our discussion we noted that there was a distinction between those who are evil and those who are idiotic.



At No. 9 we have someone who truly exemplifies both, former “America’s Mayor” Rudy Giuliani, now consigliere for the Trump crime family.

What can you say about a guy who gets duped by Borat and it wasn’t even his most embarrassing blunder of the year?

Giuliani appears in a (“heavily edited”) clip in Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, where he is being “interviewed” by “Borat’s 15-year-old daughter,” who is really 24-year-old actress Maria Bakalova.

Bakalova asks Rudy, “Shall we have a drink in the bedroom?” Rudy follows her, asks for her email and phone number, and begins adjusting his pants.

Judge for yourself if he’s acting inappropriately before Borat rushes into the room.

That led to this ridiculous statement:

This of course was just the appetizer for the s gaffe that led to him holding a press conference about the Trump campaign’s absurd claims of election fraud in Pennsylvania at the Four Seasons … Landscaping company, not the hotel. Trump staffers referred to the debacle as a “Giuliani special.”

He also confused the sport that the Philadelphia Eagles play.

“You knew that people were coming over from Camden to vote … It’s about as frequent as getting beat up at a Philadelphia Eagles basketball, uh, football game. Happens all the time.”

Let us not forget the hair dye dripping down his face.

